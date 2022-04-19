How to Increase Cyber Hygiene in Your Business

The amount of money the world loses to cybercrime is growing rapidly. In 2015, losses to cyberattacks amounted to $3 trillion per year. By 2025, that figure will reach $10.5 trillion annually.

These figures are especially alarming to businesses, given that cybercriminals target enterprises more. It’s the reason cyber hygiene should be at the top of your list of priorities for your company.

While you may have cyber insurance to protect your business in the event of a breach, it’s always better to prevent an attack from happening in the first place. This blog will give you tips on boosting cyber hygiene in your company so that you ensure business growth.

Educate Employees on Cyber Hygiene

About 88% of all cyber breaches are caused by employee error. This is why it is essential to educate employees on digital hygiene. There are a few ways to do this.

First, provide cyber hygiene training for all new employees. This can be in the form of an online course or an in-person seminar.

In addition, make cyber hygiene a part of your company’s culture by holding regular meetings and sending out monthly newsletters on the topic. You can also commit to offering incentives for employees who practice good digital safety habits.

Finally, lead by example and make sure you are following all the best practices yourself.

Use Antivirus Software and Firewalls

Cybersecurity threats are always evolving, and it can be tough to keep up with the latest security risks. One of the best ways to protect yourself is to use antivirus software and firewalls.

Antivirus software works by scanning your computer for known viruses and other malware and then removing any malicious files that it finds. Firewalls, on the other hand, act as a barrier between your computer and the rest of the internet, blocking suspicious traffic and helping to keep your data safe. Both of these tools can be essential in keeping your computer safe from attack.

In addition, it’s important to keep your antivirus software and firewalls up to date. That’s because, as we’ve already pointed out, new cyber threats are constantly emerging.

Implement Two-Factor Authentication

Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) is an extra layer of security that requires you to provide two pieces of evidence before being granted access to an account or device.

For example, you may need to provide your password and a code that is sent to your phone. This makes it much harder for cybercriminals to gain access to your accounts, as they would need to have both your password and your phone.

Use Password Managers

One cyber security tip that is often overlooked is using a password manager. A password manager is a software program that helps you create and store strong, unique passwords for all your online accounts. When used correctly, password managers can be a powerful tool for protecting your online information.

When creating passwords, it is important to use a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. However, it can be difficult to remember multiple complex passwords. This is where password managers come in.

Password managers generate strong passwords for you and then store them in an encrypted database. When you need to log in to an account, the password manager will automatically fill in the correct password. This not only saves you time but also reduces the chances of you using a weak or reused password.

Restrict Access to Sensitive Data

Restricting access to sensitive data means keeping your most important files and folders locked down and only giving people the access they need on a need-to-know basis. There are a few different ways to do this, depending on the security measures you have in place.

For example, you might use password protection or encryption to keep your data safe. Or, you might use physical security measures like keeping your computer in a locked room.

Whatever measures you choose, the important thing is that you make sure only authorized people have access to your sensitive data.

Back Up Your Data Regularly

Losing digital files can be a nightmare. Whether it’s business financial documents or sensitive client information, the loss of digital data can be devastating. That’s why it’s so important to back up your data regularly.

By making regular backups, you can be sure that your files will be safe in the event of a system crash or malware attack. There are many different ways to back up your data, including using an external hard drive or cloud-based storage service.

Staying up to date with the latest software releases is essential for digital safety. By running the latest version of your operating system and applications, you can patch known vulnerabilities and close off potential entry points for cybercriminals.

In addition, newer versions of software often include improved security features that can help to keep your devices and data safe. Of course, keeping your software up to date can also help to improve performance and compatibility, so it’s a win-win all around.

Bolster Your Cyber Hygiene to Thwart Potential Threats

Cyber hygiene is an important aspect of running today’s business, and taking it lightly is asking for serious trouble. Even a single breach can have devastating consequences. By following the tips in this article, you can help to increase cyber hygiene in your business and protect yourself from digital threats.

