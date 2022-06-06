What Are NFTs and How Do They Work?

Did you know that the flexibility of technology allows any collectible or digital art to become an NFT?

It is important to know what are NFTs and how do they work if you want to tap into a market bursting with opportunity raking in $1.7 billion in sales. Unlike traditional art, the best part is that NFT artists can also receive indefinite royalties.

Even the founder of Twitter put up an autographed tweet for sale as an NFT. If you are looking for your next greatest investment adventure, keep reading to learn how to buy NFTs and why this is the new trend of crypto investing.

What Are NFTs and How Do They Work?

An NFT stands for Non-fungible token. This means that the digital art you are investing in is unique and cannot be replaced with something else. It is non-fungible because if you trade it for something else, you will gain something completely different.

It is not fungible like Bitcoin, where you can own the same thing if you trade one for another Bitcoin. NFTs at the very high level of crypto trading is part of the Ethereum blockchain.

Ethereum is a type of cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. Non-fungible tokens are tradable digital assets that state that the person in control of this crypto wallet address is also the owner of a computer file stored in the location.

Understanding NFTs

The most interesting part about NFTs is that even if you create hundreds of copies of the same file or image, every copy of that file will have a unique identification from dozens of other pieces.

This is based on a special type of information, which is called metadata. Every NFT token has this unique information and can be traded between people.

If you have a thousand people looking at the same file in their wallets, they can then say that they all specifically own a copy number instead of the original image itself.

Picture yourself holding a trading card. This trading card can be copied several times. However, every copy of your trading card will have its own serial number.

This serial number will help differentiate one copy from another. For instance, you will have a copy with #1 on it because you are the first owner or creator of that file.

Then you can sell your copy for the highest price because #1 would be more valuable than all the other copies that are in the entire edition.

This is how NFTs work as crypto assets. You can have any copies of any images in your wallet as long as they come with a serial number that ties you to ownership.

Then things can also become more complex, like when a creator can decide that 10 copies of the image will have a different colored background while others have a patterned backdrop.

Doing this can increase investment opportunities because people will want to buy the rarest pieces in the collection. This way, you can hope that the value will increase over time, depending on the demand for that collection.

Characteristics of NFTs

All NFT data is stored on a blockchain. This is done through smart contracts. Then a token cannot be removed, copied, or destroyed. Ownership of these tokens also becomes immutable.

This way, collectors actually possess the NFTs they own instead of the companies that create them. This is different from other types of trades.

For instance, if you buy music on iTunes, you will only purchase the license to download and listen to a song instead of owning the song altogether.

NFTs are also verifiable. This makes them worth storing because historical ownership data on the blockchain help trace back to the original creator.

Then you can easily have pieces that can be authenticated without third-party verification.

Thanks to this immutable and transparent ledger, you can always access a constant record of all NFTs. This will provide information about who owns NFTs and where their files are.

Each time an NFT is created or transferred, blockchain technology records the action permanently.

It also gets timestamped, which is how you can trace an NFT back to its original creator. This is the best way to ensure whether your virtual ape or other digital art is real.

Why Do NFTs Matter?

These non-fungible tokens have become trendy with crypto investors and companies because they revolutionize the collectibles and gaming space.

People have spent billions of dollars on NFTs and further billions in the secondary sales market. NFTs provided collectors and gamers the best chance to become immutable owners of unique assets and in-game items.

They can also create and monetize structures like theme parks or casinos in the virtual world. Imagine how exciting it is when you can sell individual virtual items that you collect during gameplay.

These can be avatars, in-game currencies, or costumes that can be collected and traded.

Artists can sell their work digitally to a global audience without any third-party involvement. Buyers can enter an auction house or gallery, and the seller can take home a bigger chunk of profits from the sales.

Why Are NFTs Valuable?

Supply and demand are key drivers for all NFT prices. Since NFTs are scarce, the high demand from investors, gamers, and collectors makes the asset worth the money.

Then people get FOMO (fear of missing out) and want to dive into this form of crypto investing to make a few extra bucks on the side. NFTs can make their owners very rich, depending on demand.

Trade More Crypto Assets

Now that you know what are NFTs and how do they work, it is time to start collecting and trading. Remember that NFTs are stored in digital wallets, making them convenient to trade.

You can also trace an NFT back to its original creator to ensure that it is genuine. Take some time to learn this form of crypto investing and buy your first NFT today.

