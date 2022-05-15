5 Best Tech Tools for Small Business in 2022

It’s hard to find companies that don’t use technology tools today. You get so much benefit for not that much of a cost. Believe it or not, 70% of companies are estimated to now be switching to cloud software.

If you haven’t started exploring the tech tools available for your company yet, it’s time to start looking. Below are five of the best technology tools available to use in business.

1. Project Management

Projects are more complex than ever today. There are countless tasks to take care of and not enough time to handle everything quickly. If you don’t have a system to keep things organized, you’ll struggle to make any progress.

Modern business tools allow you to manage your projects online easily. Every employee gets an account and can log in to see their projects and tasks to complete. You can also handle project communication to keep all critical discussions in one place.

2. Email List

It’s hard to send out updates to your contacts when you do it by hand. Many email services limit your reach. If you want to reach many people, you need to use an email list.

An email list service is built with large-scale email campaigns in mind. You can send custom emails to all your subscribers without worrying about ending up in the spam box.

3. Help Desk

Excellent customer service is a must for successful businesses. Why would someone work with a company that offers poor service with so many options available? Unfortunately, it isn’t always easy to keep track of and solve customer problems.

A help desk program will help this process. You can create customer tickets, assign customer service employees, and track common issues. These features will help you provide a more streamlined customer service process and leave you with happier customers.

4. Customer Relationship Management

Small business owners deal with a lot of business contacts. You can have hundreds of people to keep track of in some cases. That isn’t easy to do without a standard way of tracking your data.

Customer relationship management (CRM) software provides a central location to store your contact details. You can keep track of business information, communications, and anything else you can think of. On top of that, you can share those details with colleagues to help keep everyone on the same page.

5. Virtual Rooms

In the world of remote work, communication is more critical than ever. Unfortunately, email and chat messages won’t always make up for a lack of face-to-face contact, and that’s where virtual spaces help.

New video tools allow you to set up video meetings and share presentations on the internet. All your team needs to do is log into the virtual waiting room and join the video conference once the meeting starts.

As a business owner, you have countless things to do, so you can’t afford to waste time on less-important work. The tech tools above will help you and your team get more done. Try them today to start seeing the benefits for yourself.

