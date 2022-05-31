How Long Does It Take to Build a Website? The Typical Timeline

Did you know that the first website went live in August of 1991? It’s true! The site was developed for CERN, the European Laboratory for Particle Physics.

But just because the first internet site went live almost 30 years ago, doesn’t mean you should get left in the dust by your competitors. In fact, if you don’t have a strong internet presence, you run a huge risk of losing out on valuable traffic, leads, customers, and more!

But how long does it take to build a website? And what does building a website entail? We’re here to answer your questions. Keep reading to learn more!

1. Pre-planning and Research

Pre-planning and research are two of the most important factors to determine how long it will take to build a website. If you have a clear idea of what you want your website to look like and what functionality you need, the process will go much faster.

The typical timeline can vary based on the project’s size and complexity. Generally, it takes 4-6 weeks to build a small website, and 8-12 weeks to build a large website.

2. Designing and Wireframing

Assuming you’re starting from scratch, it typically takes 4-6 weeks to design and wireframe a website. This is assuming you have all the content and images ready to go. If you need to gather content and images, that will add to the timeline.

The wireframes are essentially the blueprint for the website and will include the structure and layout of the pages.

Once the design is approved, you can start creating a website. If you have no ideas in mind yet, there are a number of blogs available for website design tips that you can read on and gather ideas for your own website.

3. Development and Coding

This is the stage where you actually build the website. Assuming you already have your content, wireframes, and visual design, it typically takes anywhere from 3-8 weeks to build a website. The timeline for development and coding can vary greatly depending on the size and scope of the project.

The development and coding process is the most important part of building a website, and it’s important to make sure it’s done right.

4. Testing and QA

The typical timeline for testing and QA can range from a few weeks to a few months. It all depends on the size and complexity of the website. For smaller websites, the testing and QA process may only take a few weeks. For larger websites, it may take a few months.

When it comes to testing and QA, this is usually done throughout the development process.

The goal is to find and fix as many bugs as possible before the website goes live.

5. Launch and Post-launch

After the project is completed, it is important to test the website to ensure that it is functioning properly.

The testing phase can take up to 2 weeks. Once the website is launched, it is important to monitor it closely to ensure that everything is working as expected.

So, How Long Does It Take To Build a Website?

If you’re still asking yourself “How long does it take to build a website?” the answer is… it depends. The average time it takes to build a website can range from a few weeks to several months. The timeline depends on the size and complexity of the website, as well as the experience of the team creating it.

When in doubt, it is always best to consult with a professional website design and development team to get an accurate estimate of how long it will take to build your specific website.

