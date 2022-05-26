The Ultimate Guide to Using a SWIR Camera

It’s a fact that there are things we can’t see with the naked eye. Certain levels of the electromagnetic spectrum can’t be seen, but with a SWIR camera, the impossible becomes possible.

Short wave infrared imaging, also known as SWIR, creates images based on radiation rather than relying on visible light. This makes it valuable in many sectors. According to Fortune Business Insights, the popularity of these cameras is rising.

Elements of SWIR camera applications are now being used to advance technology in business.

How Does an InGaAs Camera Work?

The infrared wavelength of light falls in the range between 0.9 and 1.7μm. The photons are absorbed or reflected by an object, and this gives a strong contrast image with a high resolution in black and white.

To capture infrared, SWIR sensors are made from indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs). It’s a low-cost alloy that requires no cryogenic cooling. The use of this alloy is why SWIR cameras are also called InGaAs cameras.

Who Uses SWIR Technology?

SWIR cameras photograph the contents of a container without damaging the casing, and they catch aspects of the object that are often unseen. That, along with the high resolution of the images, is why it’s popular across professional sectors.

It’s used in many industries. Sectors that include agriculture, automotive, pharmaceuticals, surveillance and security, small animal imaging, and fruit production, to name a few. More and more, though, its value is being recognized by more of the production industry.

How to Use a SWIR Camera

The InGaAs camera isn’t only for photography in industrial professions. You can apply it to your personal and professional photography too.

Use the SWIR camera for astronomy and night photography. Because it uses radiation, it sees through whatever blocks your image. It infiltrates smoke and fire, making it the perfect camera for photographing natural disasters.

When working with low light and an obscured field of vision, having the right equipment is a must.

There are many types of camera lenses, but when you’re using a SWIR camera, it’s worth considering a SWIR-specific lens. They include an optical coating that deepens the image quality and the contrast.

Another element you should consider is lighting. SWIR illumination requires the best lighting to create high-contrast images, and as with all photography, finding the right light source is essential.

For InGaAs cameras, think of one that gives good coverage without harsh reflection. A SWIR-specific lighting system is a wise asset for your camera. Find the perfect InGaAs camera for you.

SWIR Camera Achieves More

If you’re in the market for camera options that can do what other types of cameras can’t, then you might be looking for a SWIR camera.

Do you need your new camera to perform specific functions? Maybe it needs to reach through obstacles that cover your view. Perhaps you require a camera that works in awkward lighting environments. If that’s the case, SWIR technology is one you should look into.

